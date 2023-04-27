News

Oando In Partnership With LASG Takes Delivery Of Electric Buses

In furtherance of Oando Clean Energy Limited’s (OCEL) commitment to the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), the company has taken delivery of the electric mass transit buses that will kick off the Proof of Concept phase of the firm’s Sustainable Transport Initiative.

OCEL, partnered with Yutong Bus Co Limited (referred to as “Yutong”), the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, to produce the electric buses, equipped with air conditioning and Wi-Fi.

In addition to the arrival of these electric buses, OCEL has also taken delivery of the charging stations and spare parts necessary to ensure their effective operation.

The company’s strategic vision is to decarbonize the transport system in Nigeria and in the process, strengthen the socio-economic impact of transportation within the country.

Over the next seven years, and through the rollout of over 12,000 buses, this initiative will transition the current combustion mass transit buses to electric, starting in Lagos State and eventually across the country.

In the medium to long term the company’s efforts within sustainable transport will lead to improved air quality, enhanced public health, enable the employment of at least 3,000 new drivers and an additional 2,000 workers to support bus maintenance, depot management, etc. as well as estimated economic cost savings of US$2.6 billion (3.6% of Lagos’s GDP).

