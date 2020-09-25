Business

Oando joins network of companies for multilateralism

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Oando Plc has endorsed and celebrated the United Nations’ (UN) 75th anniversary by joining over 1,250 business leaders from more than 100 countries, to pledge support for the UN and inclusive multilateralism statement for renewed global cooperation. Oando, which was the only indigenous Nigerian oil and gas company along with signatories to the statement including Coca-Cola, Microsoft, HSBC, Johnson & Johnson, Nokia, PwC, L’Oréal amongst others, committed to further enhancing corporate governance, modeling ethical leadership, and tackling systemic inequalities as well as injustices in the world. The business leaders expressed a renewed global cooperation among public and private entities to strengthen institutions as well as laws and systems, nationally and internationally.

They are also committed to demonstrating accountability and conducting business in an ethical, inclusive transparent manner. The statement of support was presented to UN Secretary-General, António Guterres by Sanda Ojiambo, the CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, at the opening of the Private Sector Forum on the sidelines of the high-level meeting of the General Assembly. Commenting, Ojiambo said: “The statement is a resounding endorsement of inclusive multilateralism. In no uncertain terms, it says that cooperation must cross borders, sectors and generations for us to adapt to changing circumstances.

“In the course of just one month after we issued the statement, it has been signed by 1,294 CEOs from large, medium and small enterprises in virtually every industry and region. We deeply appreciate their commitment to global cooperation at a pivotal time for the UN and the world at large.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

New Mitsubishi Pajero Sport: Rugged, smoother, more comfortable

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Massilia Motors, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, has officially unveiled the 4th generation Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) in a first of its kind virtual car launch in Nigeria.   The event was witnessed on YouTube by customers and other stakeholders who were shown the salient features of the 2020 […]
Business

Creative sector: Netflix’s hunt to boost employment in Nigeria

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The initiative by leading streaming entertainment service provider, Netflix, is set to boost employment in Nigeria with regard to the creative industry. The entertainment service provider, which recently incorporated Nigerian Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife TV series into its portfolio, expressed commitment to partner with talented Nigerian practitioners in the creative industry to showcase their stories on […]
Business

Digital payments: Banks grapple with network hitches

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The surge in demand for digital banking services, especially in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, appears to be taking its toll on banks information technology (IT) infrastructure, given the spike in network outages recorded in the industry in recent weeks. Findings by New Telegraph show that in the last two weeks, some lenders have reported […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: