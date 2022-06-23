Oando resolves shareholder dispute, announces 2019, 2020 financial results

Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider Oando Plc finally released its long-anticipated full-year 2019 and 2020 financial statements. In a statement yesterday, the company said the three-year delay in the release of the results was caused by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suspension of its 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM). It said this was due to a dispute with an indirect shareholder, Ansbury Investment Inc.

It said: “The suspension of the company’s 2018 AGM and attendant issues prevented shareholders from being kept abreast of business operations, a move decried on numerous occasions by Oando and her executives as not being in the best interests of the market. “In July 2021, Oando entered into a settlement with the SEC on all matters subject to litigation and other issues flowing, therefrom, thus putting an end to one part of the dispute with Ansbury. “Key for Oando was that the SEC did not find the company guilty of any wrongdoing and by way of a settlement, was able to prevent further market disruption and harm to Oando Plc’s shareholders.” According to the firm, after 12 consecutive quarters of profits up until the third quarter of 2019, the company reported in its 2019 audited financials a loss-after-tax of N207.1 billion.

It said this was largely attributable to impairments for goodwill and loans associated with the indirect shareholder dispute. It said: “The settlement of this long-running dispute led to an impairment of N148 billion on financial assets but forms the final resolution and settlement of the dispute with Ansbury. “The company has been resolute in reiterating that all actions taken to date have always been in the interests of all Oando shareholders.

“Furthermore shareholders have consistently asked the company to take all necessary steps to resolve this dispute and move the business forward. “The actions of both SEC and the indirect shareholder contributed largely to eroding its stock’s value significantly from its listing price of an average of N9 per share in 2017, to an average N3 per share in 2022.” It said despite the loss, this one action had farreaching and positive implications – the settlement finally takes Ansbury out of the picture and would be a welcome relief for the company, shareholders and market.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...