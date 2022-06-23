News

Oando resolves shareholder dispute, announces 2019, 2020 financial results

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU Comment(0)

Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider Oando Plc finally released its long-anticipated full-year 2019 and 2020 financial statements. In a statement yesterday, the company said the three-year delay in the release of the results was caused by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suspension of its 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM). It said this was due to a dispute with an indirect shareholder, Ansbury Investment Inc.

It said: “The suspension of the company’s 2018 AGM and attendant issues prevented shareholders from being kept abreast of business operations, a move decried on numerous occasions by Oando and her executives as not being in the best interests of the market. “In July 2021, Oando entered into a settlement with the SEC on all matters subject to litigation and other issues flowing, therefrom, thus putting an end to one part of the dispute with Ansbury. “Key for Oando was that the SEC did not find the company guilty of any wrongdoing and by way of a settlement, was able to prevent further market disruption and harm to Oando Plc’s shareholders.” According to the firm, after 12 consecutive quarters of profits up until the third quarter of 2019, the company reported in its 2019 audited financials a loss-after-tax of N207.1 billion.

It said this was largely attributable to impairments for goodwill and loans associated with the indirect shareholder dispute. It said: “The settlement of this long-running dispute led to an impairment of N148 billion on financial assets but forms the final resolution and settlement of the dispute with Ansbury. “The company has been resolute in reiterating that all actions taken to date have always been in the interests of all Oando shareholders.

“Furthermore shareholders have consistently asked the company to take all necessary steps to resolve this dispute and move the business forward. “The actions of both SEC and the indirect shareholder contributed largely to eroding its stock’s value significantly from its listing price of an average of N9 per share in 2017, to an average N3 per share in 2022.” It said despite the loss, this one action had farreaching and positive implications – the settlement finally takes Ansbury out of the picture and would be a welcome relief for the company, shareholders and market.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fruit compound could prevent Parkinson’s disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from Johns Hopkins said they have added to existing evidence showing that the compound farnesol, found naturally in herbs, and berries and other fruits, prevents and reverses brain damage linked to Parkinson’s disease. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Science Translational Medicine’. The farnesol compound, used in flavourings […]
News Top Stories

OPC faults Dambazau over comparison with Boko Haram

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

… says ex-minister losing touch with reality   The O’odua People’s Congress (OPC) said the former chief of Army staff and minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdurahman Dambazau (rtd) is gradually losing touch with the realities of the moment over his recent comment on the socio-cultural group.   OPC in a statement issued by its […]
News

Gov. Emmanuel pays tribute to Prelate Mbang at 85

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udoom Emmanuel says former Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Mbang is a man of integrity and deep conviction, who says what he means and means what he says, revealing that himself as an individual and his administration as a government have benefitted greatly from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica