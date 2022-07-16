Sports

‘Oasis Sports Academy’ll take youths off the streets’

General Overseer of Oasis of Fulfillment International Ministry and the CEO of the newly-established Oasis International Sports Academy Benin, Pastor Mrs. Gladys Malachi, has said that the unemployment crisis facing Nigeria can be solved if genuine men of God begin to look towards using their calling and ministries to establish Sports Academies.

The academies according to her will help create jobs for the teeming armies of Nigerian youths. She maintained that Oasis of Fulfillment Ministry was determined to use Sports as a tool for creating employment and also as a means of winning souls for God.

She also gave reasons for the choice of appointing former Nigerian International Bright Omokaro, as the new manager of the sports academy. “We are starting with the boys now because as you know it is much easier to manage boys than girls especially in the area of privacy. Besides football, we are going to bring in a lot of other sports too. In fact it is going to be a complete sports academy that will train sportsmen and women in various sports in Nigeria. “Again, we are operating a full sports Academy and our main aim is to help give succor and create employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths particularly in our immediate environment.

We are devoted and highly determined to the overall wellbeing of mankind particularly our youths and the Girl-Child. Nigerian youths are talented in various fields so our Sports academy will offer solution to the problem of unemployment. We Xwill also use it to propagate the gospel of Christ and win souls for the Kingdom.”

 

