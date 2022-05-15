Oatmeal good for every day energy –Mensah

Oats are among the healthiest grains on earth. They’re a gluten-free and a great source of important vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Recent studies show that oats and oatmeal have many health benefits.

These include weight loss, lower blood sugar levels, and a reduced risk of heart disease. Zara Mensah, a Nigerian-Ghana based chief Nutritionist and dietitian, told Sunday Telegraph that Oat groats, is the most intact and whole form of oats which takes a long time to cook. For this reason, most people prefer rolled, crushed, or steel-cut oats.

Instant (quick) oats, she explained, are the most highly processed variety. While they take the shortest time to cook, the texture may be mushy. She described Oats as commonly eaten meal for breakfast , which is made by boiling oats in water or milk. Mensah highlighted the health benefit of oats consumption:

The benefits Oats are incredibly nutritious Oats are loaded with important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant plant. According to the chief nutrionist/ dietitian, Oats have 51 grams of carbs, 13 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, and 8 grams of fiber in 1 cup.

This same serving has only 303 calories. This means that oats are among the most nutrientdense foods one can eat. She said that Oats are rich in fibre but also higher in protein and fat than most other grains. They are very high in many vitamins and minerals.

Rich in antioxidants Whole oats are high in antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds called polyphenols. Most notable is a unique group of antioxidants called avenanthramides, which are almost solely found in oats. She affirmed the new studies that avenanthramides may help lower blood pressure levels by increasing the production of nitric oxide.

This gas molecule helps dilate (widen) blood vessels and leads to better blood flow. Also that, avenanthramides have antiinflammatory and anti-itching effects. Oats contain many powerful antioxidants, including avenanthramides.

These compounds may help reduce blood pressure and provide other benefits. Contain a powerful soluble fiber called beta-glucan Oats contain large amounts of beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber. Beta-glucan partially dissolves in water and forms a thick, gel-like solution in your gut.

The health benefits of beta-glucan fiber include: reduced LDL and total cholesterol levels reduced blood sugar and insulin response increased feeling of fullness increased growth of good bacteria in the digestive tract

She added that Oats consumption lowers cholesterol levels and protect LDL cholesterol from damage She explained that heart disease is the leading cause of death globally. One major risk factor is high blood cholesterol.

“Many studies have shown that the beta-glucan fiber in oats is effective at reducing both total and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels,” she said. It also increases the release of cholesterol- rich bile, which reduces the circulating levels of cholesterol in your blood. Oats may also protect LDL (bad) cholesterol from oxidation,” she added. The nutritionist explained further that Oxidation of LDL (bad) cholesterol occurs when it reacts with free radicals.

This is another crucial step in the progression of heart disease. It produces inflammation in arteries, damages tissues, and can raise the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Oats can improve blood sugar control Type 2 diabetes is a common health condition, characterized by significantly elevated blood sugars. It usually results from decreased sensitivity to the hormone insulin.

Oats may help lower blood sugar levels, especially in people with overweight or who have type 2 diabetes. The beta-glucan in both oats and barley may also improve insulin sensitivity.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...