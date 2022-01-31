OAU ASUU begins indefinite strike over ‘unpaid allowance’

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife has declared an indefinite strike over “unpaid earned academic allowance”.

Adeola Egbedokun, the varsity’s chairperson of the association, broke the news in a statement after emergency meeting members of the union on Monday.

According to the statement, the strike became imperative after efforts to resolve the issue with the institution’s management proved abortive.

The union said it observed that there was no “serious commitment” on the part of the varsity’s management to pay the earned allowances to its “deserving” members.

It also said the strike, which it described as “comprehensive and total,” would not be called off without a concrete resolution of the institution’s ASUU congress.

The body said payment of the allowances to its members must be based on the stipulated ASUU computation, adding that it would not accept any other initiative.

“Congress noted that there was no serious commitment on the part of the university to effect payment of EAA to deserving members,” it read.

“Congress also noted that all political and diplomatic means to resolve the imbroglio has failed. Consequently, congress resolved that: a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike should commence immediately. The strike must not be called off without a congress resolution to the effect.

“Payment of EAA must be based on ASUU computation. Anything short of this would be unacceptable.”

ASUU added that it has set up a committee to monitor the strike to ensure it is effective.

