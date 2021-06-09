News

OAU celebrates diamond jubilee, lists achievements

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife has listed its achievements in the last 60 years of the existence of the institution. Speaking at a press conference heralding the 60th anniversary at the institution yesterday, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof.Eyitope Ogunbodede, noted that the university started the first Faculty of Pharmacy in West Africa, first Department of Chemical Engineering, first Technology Production and Development Unit and first intranet/ internet facility in the country. He said the university had achieved a lot in academic development, research, community service and physical development. According to him, programmes had been lined up from Sunday, June 6, when a Christian service was held, till December when the institution will honour 60 distinguished alumni/friends of the university in a climax with its 45th convocation.

