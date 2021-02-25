Education

OAU changes date, mode of post-UTME screening exercise

Kayode Olanrewaju

Against the earlier date and mode of test fixed for the conduct of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) the Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME), the management has announced a change in the date and mode of the examination.
However, the university cited the frightening level of insecurity in the country as the major reason for the change in the mode of conducting the screening to online version, as this will also affect the date of the test.
More than 40,000 candidates were said to have registered to take part in the screening exercise for admission into the university.
The management, which had earlier fixed Saturday, February 27, 2021 for the commencement of the post-UTME screening exercise across two cities in the country – OAU, Ile-Ife campus and Abuja – Thursday, said that the mode of conduct of the screening exercise had been changed to online version, while the examination would no longer commence on February 27.
The change was contained in a statement issued by the university Thursday and signed by the university Registrar, Mrs. M. Omosule, entitled: “Change in Date and Mode of Conduct of Post-UTME Exercise.”
It said: “Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, after a careful review of recent happenings within and outside the campus, has decided to change the mode of conduct of this year’s post-UTME screening exercise to an online version. Consequently, the exercise will no longer commence on Saturday, February 27, as earlier scheduled.
“Information on the new commencement date and other relevant issues will be available on the university’s admission portal as from Friday, February 26, 2021. Candidates, who have registered for the screening, are to please note these changes. We wish all candidates the best of luck.”

