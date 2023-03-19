OAU Denies Recruitment Of New Staff, Warns Public Against Scam

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has denied any recruitment going on in the university, describing it as false, devilish, malicious and a pure scam.

A press release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that OAU, as an academic institution, does not engage in secret or clandestine employment, neither would its Vice-Chancellor or any other Principal Officers of the University ask an applicant for any monetary or material gratification.

The statement reads: “our attention has been drawn to a conversation online about an alleged staff recruitment exercise currently going on in the University. The said conversation is not only false but devilish, malicious and a pure scam.

“We, therefore, want the general public, most especially those desperately in need of employment, to know that Obafemi Awolowo University is not on any staff recruitment exercise for now.

” Our staff recruitment exercise always follows the due process: we place vacancies advertisement in two widely read National Dailies and the same will be displayed on the University website. Please, also note that we do not engage the services of an outsider for our staff recruitment exercise.

The statement enjoined the general public to disregard the fake information in its entirety because OAU does not advertise its staff recruitment exercise on social media.

“The University does not know nor have any relationship whatsoever with any nebulous Dr Williams Abah. Therefore, anything done or purportedly done on behalf of the University or its Vice Chancellor by the so-called Dr Williams Abah, with GSM number 0802 129 4368, has nothing to do with the University.

Any person or group of persons who transacts, or has transacted any business with him in the name of the University does so at their own risk.”

