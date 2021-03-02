OAU fixes new date for Post-UTME

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife has fixed a new date for the institution’s Post-UTME.

The screening exercise will now hold March 15 to 19, 2021.

The university in a release: “Notice of New Dates for 2020 Post UTME Online Screening Exercise,” said all candidates that registered for the 2020 Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Post UTME screening exercise are hereby notified that the exercise will now hold online from Monday March 15 to Friday March 19, 2021.

It added that the creening details, in respect of guidelines, date and schedule, for each candidate will be available on the university admissions portal from Tuesday, March 9.

Candidates are advised to update their contact details on the university admission’s portal by providing valid and active email addresses and phone numbers, as the details will also be sent to the email addresses provided.

“Candidates should note that registration for this exercise closes midnight Thursday 4th March, 2021,” the statement by university Public Relations Officer,

Abiodun Olarewaju, said.

The screening earlier fixed to hold from February 27 at the university was suspended due to the insecurity situation in the country.

