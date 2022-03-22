OAU: Ife indigenes kick against VC’s appointment, invade campus with charms

Against the backdrop of the appointment of Vice- Chancellor for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), last week, some indigenes of Ile-Ife, the host community of the institution, have risen against the appointment.

The Governing Council, led by its Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Owelle Oscar Udoji, had on Thursday, March 17, 2022, announced Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, a Professor of Agricultural Economics the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university.

But, the indigenes, who wanted one of their own to be installed as the next Vice-Chancellor of the university, were said to have immediately invaded the campus with charms and other fetish objects, and closed the two major gates of the institution, and prevented staff, students, and other stakeholders from coming into or leaving the campus.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, in a statement issued yesterday, and titled: “OAU Vice-Chancellorship Appointment: Ife Indigenes Invade Campus with Charms and Fetish Objects,” noted that the protesters, who initially blocked the main gate of the university on the first day and threatened staff and students to stay away from campus, became very violent the second day as they beat up workers, particularly the staff of the Security Unit, and vandalised their office at the main gate.

The statement said: “Today, Monday, March 21, 2022, things took more dangerous dimensions as the indigenes beat up some OAU students who they met at the gate, blocked the two major gates as early as 6: 00 am, and came into the campus with charms, and other fetish items.

“They assembled at the motion ground of the University Secretariat, dressed in all-white spiritual traditional attire, chanting incantations while performing rituals.”

Olarewaju, however, stated that the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee shortlisted 16 candidates for the interview for the post of Vice-Chancellor and the candidates whose names were arranged in alphabetical order, were called in for interaction and each was scored by each member of the Selection Board.

