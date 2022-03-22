Metro & Crime

OAU: Ife indigenes kick against VC’s appointment, invade campus with charms

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Against the backdrop of the appointment of Vice- Chancellor for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), last week, some indigenes of Ile-Ife, the host community of the institution, have risen against the appointment.

 

The Governing Council, led by its Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Owelle Oscar Udoji, had on Thursday, March 17, 2022, announced Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, a Professor of Agricultural Economics the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university.

But, the indigenes, who wanted one of their own to be installed as the next Vice-Chancellor of the university, were said to have immediately invaded the campus with charms and other fetish objects, and closed the two major gates of the institution, and prevented staff, students, and other stakeholders from coming into or leaving the campus.

 

According to the Public Relations Officer for the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, in a statement issued yesterday, and titled: “OAU Vice-Chancellorship Appointment: Ife Indigenes Invade Campus with Charms and Fetish Objects,” noted that the protesters, who initially blocked the main gate of the university on the first day and threatened staff and students to stay away from campus, became very violent the second day as they beat up workers, particularly the staff of the Security Unit, and vandalised their office at the main gate.

 

The statement said: “Today, Monday, March 21, 2022, things took more dangerous dimensions  as the indigenes beat up some OAU students who they met at the gate, blocked the two major gates as early as 6: 00 am, and came into the campus with charms, and other fetish items.

“They assembled at the motion ground of the University Secretariat, dressed in all-white spiritual traditional attire, chanting incantations while performing rituals.”

Olarewaju, however, stated that the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee shortlisted 16 candidates for the interview for the post of Vice-Chancellor and the candidates whose names were arranged in alphabetical order, were called in for interaction and each was scored by each member of the Selection Board.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

2023: APC leadership in Pankshin, other constituencies endorse Reps Gagdi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committees in Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam local government areas of Plateau State have endorsed the Member of the House of Representatives  Representing Pankshin/Kanke/ Kanam Federal Constituency in the National Assembly Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi for re-election in 2023, saying the lawmaker has perfomed credible […]
Metro & Crime

15 killed, houses razed in Gombe communal clash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fifteen people were killed on Monday night in communal clashes in Nyuwar and Jessu in Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State. Governor Inuwa Yahaya disclosed this on Tuesday night, while speaking with journalists shortly after assessing the situations in the affected communities. The incident involved members of Lunguda and Waja ethnic groups who live […]
Metro & Crime

BUK Final-Year Student Dies In Hostel

Posted on Author Reporter

  A final-year student of the Department of Library and Information Science of Bayero University Kano (BUK), is dead. The student, according to a statement issued by the university spokesperson, Lamara Garba, identified as Babangida Ahmed, died in the early hours of Friday, in the school’s hostel. The statement added that late Ahmed collapsed in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica