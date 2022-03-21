Education

OAU: Ife indigenes kick against VC’s appointment, invade campus with charms

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Against the backdrop of the appointment of Vice-Chancellor for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), last week, the indigenes of Ile-Ife, the host community of the institution, have been up in arms.

The Governing Council, led by its Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Owelle Oscar Udoji, had on Thursday, March 17, 2022, announced Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, a Professor of Agricultural Economics the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university.

But, the indigenes, who wanted one of their own to be installed as the next Vice-Chancellor, were said to have immediately invaded the campus with charms and other fetish objects, and closed the two major gates of the institution, and prevented staff, students, and other stakeholders from entering or leaving the campus.

According to the Public Relations Officer for the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, in a statement issued Monday, and titled: “OAU Vice-Chancellorship Appointment: Ife Indigenes Invade Campus with Charms and Fetish Objects,” the protesters, who initially blocked the main gate of the university on the first day and threatened staff and students to stay away from campus,  became very violent the second day as they beat up workers, particularly the staff of the Security Unit, and vandalised their office at the Main Gate.

The statement said: “Today, Monday, March 21, 2022, things took more dangerous dimensions as the indigenes beat up some OAU students who they met at the gate, blocked the two major gates as early as 6:00 am, and came into the campus with charms, and other fetish items.

“They assembled at the motion ground of the University Secretariat, dressed in all-white spiritual traditional attire, chanting incantations while performing rituals.”

Olarewaju, however, stated that the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee shortlisted 16 candidates for the interview for the post of Vice-Chancellor and the candidates whose names were arranged in alphabetical order, were called in for interaction and each was scored by each member of the Selection Board.

“The score sheets of each Assessor for individual candidates were dropped into an envelope and sealed, with the signature of the Chairman of Council on each one,” the statement added.

Piqued by the development, he said the university hereby affirmed that due processes were followed and merit was the basis for the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor.

The university management, therefore, implored the leadership of Ile-Ife community to call the protesters to order so that the cordial relationship, which hitherto has been existing between the university and the Ile-Ile communities is not jeopardised.

While recalling that at the end of the interview, the sealed envelopes were opened one after the other and announced to all the members, he further stated that the score sheets were thereafter passed around for sighting.

The statement further reads in part: “Then, the scores of the candidates were collated with Microsoft Excel and ranked from the highest to the lowest. The candidate with the highest score was eventually announced as the Vice- Chancellor by the Governing Council.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no member of the Committee had foreknowledge of each candidate’s score before the final collation at the end of the interaction.

“The university is aware of the false presentation of the alphabetical arrangement of the applicants as the authentic list of applicants’ performance where unfounded allegations have been made of changing the leading candidate.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

NECO reschedules  more examination papers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja and Daniel Atori, Minna

The National Examinations Council  (NECO), has yet again rescheduled more examination papers in the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations holding nationwide.   A statement signed by by the Head Information and Public Relations NECO Division, Azeez Sani, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said papers meant to have been written from Thursday through to Saturday, have […]
Education

JAMB Registrar warns students against indiscipline

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

…says I’ve never taken a bribe The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede has warned the younger ones, especially graduating students against indiscipline and misuse of the social media, saying that he has never taken a bribe and never regretted it.   “I have never taken a bribe and […]
Education

New SSANU President pledges to reposition union

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Mohammed Ibrahim, the newly elected National President, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has pledged to ensure he repositions the union during his tenure. Ibrahim, who was elected at the Union’s 2nd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference in Abuja, gave assurances of an inclusive administration, adding that he was committed towards making the Union greater, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica