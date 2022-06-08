News

OAU inaugurates 12th substantive VC, Bamire

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) yesterday inaugurated its 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire. Bamire in his acceptance speech decried inadequate funding of public universities nationwide but pledged to build an all-round management team for the development of the university.

The vice-chancellor, who commended his co-contestants for the spirit of sportsmanship displayed, called on them to work with him to bring development to the citadel of learning.

He also promised to improve the quality of education as well as research activities to bring the needed development in the institution. According to him, “I will sustain existing developmental efforts of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitayo Ogunbodede, by partnering with relevant stakeholders for further infrastructural development of the institution.”

 

