OAU Muslim graduates honour 29 members in Ilorin tomorrow

The Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) has concluded arrangement to honour 29 of its members for their achievements and contributions to the association. In a statement by Mr. Shamsideen Adenopo, the Public Relations Officer, said the 12th edition of the honours programme will hold tomorrow at Bovina View Hotel, Ilorin, Kwara state Top on the list of honourees include Dr Ahmed Tunde Popoola, a former National President of UNIFEMGA and the MD/CEO of CRC Credit Bureau Limited and Prof. Lateef Ayeleru, Director of Nigeria French Language, Badagry. Others include Alhaji Muritadha Adeniji, MD Starlink Global and Ideal limited and Prof.

Simiat Elias, a Professor of Medicine among others. Breakdown of the awards include 12 from the academia, seven from the Professional, eight elevation from the Civil Service while two promoted Director in their fields. The topic is “ 2023 and Beyond, the Role of Muslims in a Credible Leadership ”.

The statement further added that Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Ahmad, Chief Missioner; Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, is expected to deliver the lecture while Justice Isa Babatunde Garba, retired justice of the Kwara State High Court will chair the event. Speaking on the uniqueness of the UNIFEMGA 2022 Honours Day, the National President, Alhaji Abdulfattah Olanlege, said that those to be honoured were carefully singled out and have excelled themselves in various fields of human endeavours. From inception of the award in 2011, a total of 193 members of the Association have so been honoured and awarded for their landmark achievements and contributions to humanity.

