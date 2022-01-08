News

OAU partners CARTA to train doctoral students on Research Methodology

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile- Ife, in partnership with the Consortium of Advanced Research Training in Africa (CARTA) recently conducted training for 17 doctoral students in Research Methodology under the aegis of the Intervention towards Strengthening Research Training (ItSTRETO) fellowship.

The graduation and awards ceremony of the ItSTRETO training programme, made possible by a grant from CARTA, held on December 15, 2021, closing the curtain on a 3-year training of 17 selected doctoral students in Research Methodology. It included four (4) Joint Seminar Series where leading experts in various aspects of research methodology were invited to train and mentor the 17 doctoral fellows.

The fellows comprised doctoral students from Science, Health Sciences, Arts, Education and Social Science faculties in the foremost university. Supervisors of the 17 doctoral fellows and the Board of the Postgraduate College were involved in the fellowship through four Supervisors’ Academic Retreats and four Steering Committee Meetings respectively. Decision extracts from all Supervisors’ Academic Retreats and Steering Committee Meetings were adapted into the new Postgraduate College Regulation. Also, the curriculum used to train the doctoral students has been adopted as a compulsory methodology training course for all doctoral students in the university.

The Postgraduate College Regulation Handbook and the Curriculum were published and handed over to the Postgraduate College during the Graduation and Awards ceremony. Speaking at the event, the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, appreciated CARTA for their investment into doctoral research in OAU, especially the ItSTRETO programme and further pledged the support of the university to CARTA programmes and initiatives. Further, he charged the fellows to go on and do great things in research and in their various communities using the lessons that they have learnt under the ItSTRETO programme and in OAU.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Soldiers arrest Mali President, Ibrahim Boubakar Keïta

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mali President, Ibrahim Boubakar Keïta, has been arrested by mutinying soldiers, a government spokesman has confirmed. Prime Minister Boubou Cissé has also been arrested, despite earlier appeals for “brotherly dialogue”. The apparent coup attempt in the West African nation began with gunfire at a key military camp near the capital, Bamako, yesterday morning. In the […]
News

Making of Ooni Ogunwusi: The Facts!

Posted on Author By Olawale Olaleye

  Some folks had challenged me earlier today to put out my facts as far as the emergence of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II is concerned and I’m doing just that now. From a few of the responses on the thread of my previous posts, it’s evident that the truth […]
News

Ekiti, Osun reach truce on boundary dispute

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Government has expressed determination to maintain peace along its boundaries with its neighbouring Osun State. Deputy Governor Bisi Egbeyemi disclosed this during a Joint Meeting of Ekiti and Osun officials on the Interstate Boundary organised by the National Boundary Commission in Osogbo. Egbeyemi and his Osun State counterpart, Mr. Benedict Alabi, expressed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica