OAU partners CARTA to train doctoral students on Research Methodology

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile- Ife, in partnership with the Consortium of Advanced Research Training in Africa (CARTA) recently conducted training for 17 doctoral students in Research Methodology under the aegis of the Intervention towards Strengthening Research Training (ItSTRETO) fellowship.

The graduation and awards ceremony of the ItSTRETO training programme, made possible by a grant from CARTA, held on December 15, 2021, closing the curtain on a 3-year training of 17 selected doctoral students in Research Methodology. It included four (4) Joint Seminar Series where leading experts in various aspects of research methodology were invited to train and mentor the 17 doctoral fellows.

The fellows comprised doctoral students from Science, Health Sciences, Arts, Education and Social Science faculties in the foremost university. Supervisors of the 17 doctoral fellows and the Board of the Postgraduate College were involved in the fellowship through four Supervisors’ Academic Retreats and four Steering Committee Meetings respectively. Decision extracts from all Supervisors’ Academic Retreats and Steering Committee Meetings were adapted into the new Postgraduate College Regulation. Also, the curriculum used to train the doctoral students has been adopted as a compulsory methodology training course for all doctoral students in the university.

The Postgraduate College Regulation Handbook and the Curriculum were published and handed over to the Postgraduate College during the Graduation and Awards ceremony. Speaking at the event, the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, appreciated CARTA for their investment into doctoral research in OAU, especially the ItSTRETO programme and further pledged the support of the university to CARTA programmes and initiatives. Further, he charged the fellows to go on and do great things in research and in their various communities using the lessons that they have learnt under the ItSTRETO programme and in OAU.

