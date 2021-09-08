Metro & Crime

OAU sacks another lecturer over sexual harassment

Again, authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State yesterday sacked another lecturer, Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje, who was found guilty of sexual misdemeanour against a female student.

 

The university Governing Council, which approved the sacking of the randy lecturer, said the action was part of its avowed determination to rid the university of any form of sexual intimidation, harassment and, or coercion of female students by lecturers.

 

 

The Public Relations Officer for the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, noted that the decision to dismiss the lecturer, Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje of the Department of English Language in the Faculty of Arts, was taken by the university’s Council at its last meeting, which was held yesterday, September 7, 2021.

 

The statement reads in part: “Having exhaustively deliberated on the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate, which investigated the case of sexual harassment against Dr. Mosobalaje, the university Council, unambiguously declared its zero tolerance for sexual harassment in any form or guise and, accordingly, applied the appropriate university extant law and sanctions for such an offence as contained in the university regulations.

 

“It will be recalled that almost two weeks ago, the university management formally inaugurated an anti-sexual harassment policy, where the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, and the wife of Osun State Governor, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola presented papers, while a former Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Prof. Yemisi Obilade was the main speaker.

