OAU shifts students’ resumption date

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife have announced a new date for resumption for students, which was earlier fixed for March 15, following rescheduled 2023 governorship and House of Assembly elections. According to a release by the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abiodun Olarewaju, the students are to resume on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The statement, titled: “2023 Rescheduled Elections: OAU Postpones Resumption Date,” said: “Consequent upon the postponement of the gubernatorial and state Houses of Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the university administration hereby notifies the general public, particularly students, that the resumption of academic activities earlier scheduled for March 15, 2023, has been shifted to Tuesday, 21st March, 2023.” In view of this, the PRO stated that consequently, students are expected back on campus on Monday, March 20, 2023, as academic activities will resume accordingly.

