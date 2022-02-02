OAU strike: No cause for alarm as lectures are on-going – Management

Against the plans by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, to declare strike beginning from Monday, the university yesterday said there was no cause for alarm. ASUU, which has been at loggerheads with the management led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunmodede, over non-payment or disbursement of the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), threatened to embark on an indefinite strike on Monday. Meanwhile, a faction of the union, under the umbrella of the Congress of Nigerian Universities’ Academics (CONUA), has said its members had no plan or decision to embark on strike.

The management, in a statement yesterday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abiodun Olarewaju, pointed out lectures were on-going and students were being attended to by lecturers in their respective departments and faculties. The statement reads in part: “The attention of the management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has been drawn to a circular issued by a section of the academic staff, ASUU, calling on its members to go on strike, beginning from Monday, January 31.

“The university management is using this medium to inform the general public, particularly our students, their parents or guardians, that the overwhelming majority of the academic staff in OAU are not on strike, and neither do they have the intention of going on any strike action. “In actual fact, lectures are on-going and students are being attended to by lecturers in their respective departments.”

