OAU Student’s Death: Adedoyin, six others to face trial

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Osun State High Court in Osogbo, on Wednesday, said the owner of Hiltons Hotels and Resorts, Abdulrahmon Adedoyin and six others have a case to answer in the alleged killing of Timothy Adegoke, the NBA student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife.

The court dismissed a “no-case-submission” filed by the counsels to all the defendants facing trial in the alleged killing of Timothy who was declared missing and later found dead after exhuming the body from a shallow grave along Ede road near the university’s campus in Ile-Ife.

The presiding judge, and Chief Justice of Osun, Justice Adepele-Ojo had during the last sitting adjourned the matter till Wednesday, after listing to the defence counsel’s plea on no-case-submission and prosecution’s replied to each of the defendants.

Adedoyin and other suspects, including Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Florence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola, were subsequently arraigned on March 3 on 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, attempted felony, unlawful interference with a dead body, altering and intent to destroy evidence.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations slammed against them.

The Prosecution Counsel, M.O Omosun had prayed the court that a no case submission by all the defendants be dismissed as prima facie had been established based on all evidences presented before the court.

In her ruling, Justice Adepele Ojo considered all exhibits presented by all witnesses and admitted in evidence by the court, saying a prima facie, does not mean that the prosecution counsel must prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

