OAU Student’s Death: Hilton hotel owner, Adedoyin closes case

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The owner of Hilton Hotel where Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, lodged before his alleged murder, Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, has closed his case without calling witnesses in the murder charge against him and six staff of his hotel.

When the case came up Thursday, Justice Oyebola Ojo expressed displeasure over the absence of counsel to the 7th defendant (Adesola Adedeji), Okon Ita, who was said to be in the hospital.

Justice Ojo noted that she has begged the counsels to always notify the court if they would not appear in court a day before the sitting.

Counsel to Adedoyin, Kehinde Eleja (SAN) informed the court that the witnesses intended to be called by his client have been disappointing and delaying the proceedings.

He said efforts to ensure that Inspector Victor Ekpenyong and ACP Benedict Ago of the Nigeria Police Forest Laboratory appear in court to testify in the case proved abortive.

The counsel said he would be constrained to close the case of the 1st defendant and apply for a date to file a written address.

