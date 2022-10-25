Metro & Crime

OAU Student’s Death: Judge threatens reassignment of case over absence of defendant

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The absence of Dr Rahman Adekoge, owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife in the murder case of Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has forced the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo to threaten the reassignment of the case or grant the accused bail.

This is just as she adjourned the case till November 7 and 8.

Rahman and six of his hotel workers, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle and Adesola Adedeji were dragged before the court over the alleged murder of Adegoke.

One of the defendants, Dr. Rahman Adedoyin was conspicuously absent at resumed sitting on Tuesday claiming that he was indisposed.

Prosecuting Counsel, Fatimah Adesina, had informed the judge that Adedoyin was not in court.

“Attendance of the suspects is sacrosanct to the case,” she said.

“It is painful that despite the Court’s magnanimity the case is still like this.”

The Judge, who looked frustrated over the prolonged case, said she was ready to deliver her 74-page ruling but she could not because of the absence of the defendant.

 

Our Reporters

