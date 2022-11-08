OAU Student’s Murder: Court adjourns till December 1 for amendment of charges

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, yesterday, adjourned till Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 to allow amendment of charges by parties concerned in the ongoing trial of Raheeem Adedoyin and six others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adedoyin and the six other defendants were alleged to have murdered a posttion graduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun, Timothy Adegoke. The six others facing murder charges are Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Florence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Femi Falana (SAN) was granted leave to amend his charges. The 18 charges were read and Adedoyin pleaded not guilty to the charges, along with the other six defendants. Justice Adepele Ojo, who gave the ruling, said she was eager to finish the case and ensure that justice took the centre stage, despite the rumours being peddled about the proceedings of the court.

“I am not desperate to jail anyone, but desperate to conclude the case with utmost dispatch. “Also, I prefer to borrow money if I am in need than taking any bribe. I will never do that, as I’m contented.

“If there is anyone who collected any money on my behalf, the person should please return it,” she said. NAN recalls that the judge had, during the last sitting, threatened to grant other defendants bail if the principal suspect, Adedoyin, was not brought to court after several adjournments.

NAN also recalls that all the defendants had earlier pleaded not guilty to the 11-count, bordering on conspiracy, murder, attempted felony, unlawful interference with a dead body, altering and intent to destroy evidence. Their case file number: HOS/5C/2022, dated Feb. 14, and filed on Feb. 17, had earlier been substituted with HOS/5C/ 2022, dated Feb. 22, and filed on March 2.

NAN reports that Adegoke, a post-graduate student of OAU, Ile- Ife, Osun, was found dead in his room at Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife in November 202

