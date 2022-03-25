Metro & Crime

OAU Student’s Murder: Court adjourns to March 30 for ruling on defendants’ no-case submission

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

An Osun High Court in Osogbo, on Friday, adjourned the ongoing trial of the murdered of Timothy Adegoke, a post graduate master student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, to March 30 for ruling on no-case submission of defendants.

The Presiding Judge and Chief Justice of Osun State, Justice Adepele Ojo, adjoined the matter after listing to the defence counsel’s plea on no-case submission, and the prosecution’s reply to each of same defendants.
Recall that the Chairman of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, and six others, are charged with the murder of Adegoke.
The six defendants are; Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Florence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola.
The defendants had earlier pleaded not guilty to the 11 charges, bordering on conspiracy, murder, attempted felony, unlawful interference with a dead body, altering and intent to destroy evidence.

 

