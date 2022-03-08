OAU student’s murder: Court denies Adedoyin, 6 others bail

An Osun High Court sitting inOsogbo, yesterdayrefused the bail applications for the Chairman of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Rahmon Adedoyin and six others, charged with the murder of Timothy Adegoke.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adegoke was a post-graduate student of Obafemi AwolowoUniversity, Ile-Ife, whodied in the hotel in November 2021. NAN alsoreportsthatthesixother defendants, who were equally refusedbail, are: MagdaleneChiefuna, AdeniyiAderogba, OluwoleFlorence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola.

The Chief Judge of Osun, Justice Adepele Ojo, in her ruling, refused their bail applications due to the magnitude of the offence they allegedly committed. She said that the offences, as being alleged against the defendants, were serious felony charges that could attract jail term.

Ojo overruled the application for bail by the defence counsels on health grounds, adding that the correctional centrehadallthenecessaryfacilitiesfor those with medical challenges. NAN reportsthatthedefendantshad earlier pleaded not guilty to the 11-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, murder, attempted felony, unlawful interference with a dead body, altering and intent to destroy evidence.

NAN also reports that the case file number: HOS/5C/2022, dated Feb. 14 and filed on Feb. 17, had earlier been substituted with HOS/5C/ 2022, dated Feb. 22, and filed on March 2. Ojo, however, adjournedtillMarch8, for the continuation of the trial

