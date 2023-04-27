OAU Student’s Murder: Court Reserves Judgement As Parties Adopt Written Addresses

The Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Ojo has pronounced that she will deliver judgment on the trial of the owner of Hilton Hotel, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin and six of his staff over the alleged murder of a Master’s students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke in May 2023.

The pronouncement of Justice Ojo followed the argument of the adoption of final written addresses by the prosecuting counsel and defence counsel in the matter.

New Telegraph recalled that Adedoyin and his staff; Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola were standing trial on an 18-count-charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, felony, indecent interference of the corpse, alteration and cancellation of receipt and oath-taking to prevent justice levelled against them by the prosecution counsel.

The matter was been prosecuted by the police before it was transferred to the Ministry of Justice, Osun State after it was transferred to an independent prosecutor, Femi Falana, SAN in 2022.

At the sitting of the court on Thursday, counsel to Adedoyin, Yusuf Alli, SAN held that Falana does not obtain the fiat to prosecute the matter lawfully, hence he urged the court to prevent him from participating in the case.

Meanwhile, Falana opposed the prayer made by Alli explaining that he was properly introduced by the counsel from the Osun State Ministry of Justice to prosecute the case of Adedoyin and his six staff.

He implored the court to discountenance the prayer of a defence lawyer(s) warning that if their request is granted, it may slow down the process.

Speaking on the final written addresses, Yusuf Alli held that the evidence by the prosecution witnesses was based on speculations and he urged the court to discharge Adedoyin and the six staff.

He stressed that there is no direct evidence against any of the defendants linking them to the death of the late Adegoke.

He said going by the account of the pathologist, late Adegoke died either late on the 5th or early on the 6th. The entire case was based on suspicion.

He told the court to discharge the defendants on conspiracy to murder and murder. The only connection Adedoyin had with the matter is simply because he is the owner of the hotel where the death occurred. He said no vicarious liability in law.

However, Falana insisted that Adegoke was killed and dumped in the bush and efforts were made to obliterate the act by those involved, who took the oath of secrecy.

Based on the evidence led, he urged the court to ensure justice. He said even if heaven will fall if any of the defendants are found guilty, punishment should be melted.

Justice Ojo pronounced that judgment on arguments on fiat will be delivered alongside the final judgement of the case. She declared that the final judgment on the case will come up in a month’s time from today.