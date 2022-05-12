OAU students protest extended ASUU strike in Ile-Ife

Scores of students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, on Thursday converged in front of the gates of the university, to protest the extension of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) three-month strike.

The students marched along the Ife-Ibadan Expressway, a development which expectedly caused a gridlock and hindered the free flow of vehicular movement in the area.

New Telegraph reports that ASUU announced an extension of its three-month-old strike by another three months.

The students, who converged under the aegis of ‘Fund Education Coalition’, were seen chanting solidarity songs.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions such as: “Fund Education Now” and “Education is not a Scam” among others, as they chanted “End ASUU Strike”, the protesting students vowed to continue the protest till their demands were met by the Federal Government.

One of the protesting students, Olugbade Majeed said they would continue to stage their protest until the government settled with ASUU.

