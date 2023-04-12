Education News

OAU Students Protest Killing Of Colleague By Mob Over Alleged Phone Theft

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The colleagues of a 500-level Civil Engineering student, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Okoli Ahize who was killed by mob on school campus at Awo hostel have protested against his death on Wednesday.

New Telegraph recalls that Ahize died in hospital on Tuesday after mob of students attacked him before he was later subjected to torture by the leadership of student union over alleged phone theft.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Simon Banire had set up a committee to unravel the circumstances of the 500-level student.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the colleagues of Ahize protested on campus as they barricaded the main road inside the campus thereby causing heavy gridlock.

The protest led by the president of students for Faculty of Technology, one Ayanfe demanded from the school to ensure they fish out all the students that are involved in the mob action leading to the death of their friend and also include them in the investigation panel.

The Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Isiaka Aransi who addressed the protesters pleaded with them to exercise patience with school management and ensure that they do not embark on actions that is capable of causing crisis in the school.

When contacted, the management of the school through the Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju confirmed that they have handed over two suspects to the police while investigation is still ongoing.

Similarly, the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola also confirmed the arrest of two students union leaders.

She promised that more arrest will be made very soon.
