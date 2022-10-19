News

OAU students to resume Wed

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, students have been directed to return to school today. According to the school, academic activities will commence tomorrow. The decision was taken at the OAU Senate meeting yesterday.

The Registrar, Mrs Margret Omosule, confirmed this in a statement.

 

