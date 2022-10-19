OAU students to resume Wed

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, students have been directed to return to school today. According to the school, academic activities will commence tomorrow. The decision was taken at the OAU Senate meeting yesterday.

The Registrar, Mrs Margret Omosule, confirmed this in a statement.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...