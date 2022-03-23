OAU VC: Akeredolu condemns protest against Bamire’s appointment

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has condemned the appointment of Prof. Adebayo Bamire as Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Akeredolu, an alumnus of the university, said the protest by some Ife indigenes and traditionalists against Bamire was a display of attitudes alien to the academia. On Monday, some Ife indigenes invaded the school, saying an indigene of the town should have been appointed as VC.

In a statement yesterday, Akeredolu emphasised that the supervisory authorities should, as a matter of urgency, weigh in “heavily on this strange phenomenon creeping into the university.”

He said: “The latest news on the invasion of the campus by some Ife indigenes and traditional-ists, allegedly, to protest the failure by the authorities to appoint “an Ife indigene”, showcases the extent to which the system has sunk, almost irretrievably.

“Obafemi Awolowo University has been a pride of the South West Region since her foundation by the purposeful political leadership at that period. Our founding fathers had a vision. “They had a mission.

They picked the best to fulfill these lofty dreams. The current absurdity represents a hope betrayed

