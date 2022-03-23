Metro & Crime

OAU VC: ‘Don’t take laws into your hands’ – Ooni cautions protesters

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has cautioned indigenes and residents of the ancient town who are aggrieved by the process that led to the selection of next Vice Chancellor for the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife not to take laws into their hands.

Ooni Ogunwusi spoke through a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare on Tuesday, assuring workers and students of the institution of their safety as well as their properties.

The Ooni equally promised the protesters that their agitation will be given adequate and objective attention, saying protests are legitimate rights and ways to pass messages of dissatisfaction across to the relevant authorities but such protests must not be made to jeopardize peace and security in the society.

“Protest is everybody’s right to make his or her unheard voice to be heard. This is always adopted by professional and academic stakeholders/trade unions; ASUU, NASU, NBA, NANS, religious bodies, political parties and even concerned individuals but it must be done peacefully.

“Over the years, the good people of Ife have been a superb host to the university even as they enrol their children and equally join qualified hands (regardless of background) to work in the citadel of learning.

“The Ife community is proud to have partnered and still partnering the institution through the House of Oduduwa on viable programmes and projects capable of projecting Ile-Ife to the outside world as an ancient city ready for progress and development.

“While Ooni Ogunwusi has rallied major stakeholders to address the issue at hand, Kabiyesi sues for calm, calling on all law-abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses without fear.

“The good relationship between the town (Ile-Ife) and gown (OAU) remains as strong as ever, particularly to the benefit of the younger ones in and outside the university.

“OAU is Ife, Ife is OAU and we shall continue to cohabit in peace for progress.” Olafare said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Anambra bows to IPOB, approves Saturday as school day in place of Monday

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor,

Following the distortion of learning activities every Monday, due to the sit-at-home order formerly declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a non-state movement seeking for the creation of a new country out of South-eastern Nigeria, the Anambra State Government has now officially approved Saturday as a school day. This was made known in […]
Metro & Crime

Terrorist allegation: I’ll no longer exchange words with Ortom – Says Mohammed

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed said he has resolved not to exchange words with his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom any more, over the latter’s allegation that Mohammed was planning to assassinate him (Ortom). Ortom had at a press conference, referred Governor Mohammed as a “terrorist”, and said he should be held responsible if […]
Metro & Crime

Journalist emerges new president of Ekiti Parapo College old students

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The National Association of Old Students of Ekiti Parapo College, Ido Ekiti (EPCOSA) has elected Mr. Dotun Adekanmbi, a public relations practitioner and former Editor of Business Times, as its new President.   Also elected to the Association’s Executive Council are High Chief Abiodun Olayokun (Vice-President), Mrs. Titilayo Oyeniran (General Secretary), Dr. Olu Adeleye (Treasurer) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica