OAU VC: Elder statesman condemns protest by Ife indigenes

Elder statesman, Chief Alex Olu Ajayi, has cautioned the Ife indigenes protesting against the appointment of Prof. Adebayo Bamire as the new Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Vice-Chancellor against acts capable of denting the image of the town.

Ajayi, the third Registrar of the school (then University of Ife) said the invasion of the institution by the protesters, who reportedly attacked some students and workers, was sacrilegious to the operating system of Ivory towers.

He said the appointment of a VC in any institution is based on merit. Ajayi, who spoke with reporters in Ado Ekiti yesterday, described the assailants as being “myopic and barbaric”.

He said: “For 10 years, 1966-1976, I was appointed by the military government of General Aguiyi Ironsi and Lt.-Col. Adekunle Fajuyi of Western Region as a pioneer member of the statutory governing council of the university and also invited by the university into administration to act as Deputy Registrar

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...