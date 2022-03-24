News

OAU VC: Ooni cautions protesters against unlawful acts

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has cautioned the Ife indigenes protesting against the appointment of Prof. Adebayo Bamire as Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Vice-Chancellor against unlawful acts. Ogunwusi spoke in a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare.

The monarch promised the protesters that their agitation will be given adequate and objective attention. He said; “Protest is everybody’s right to make his or her unheard voice to be heard. This is always adopted by professional and academic stakeholders/trade unions; ASUU, NASU, NBA, NANS, religious bodies, political parties and even concerned individuals but it must be done peacefully.

“Over the years, the good people of Ife have been a superb host to the university even as they enroll their children and equally join qualified hands (regardless of background) to work in the citadel of learning. “The Ife community is proud to have partnered and still partnering the institution through the House of Oduduwa on viable programmes and projects capable of projecting Ile-Ife to the outside world as an ancient city ready for progress and development.

 

