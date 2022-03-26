OAU VC palaver highlights the Nigeria divide

Forty-nine years ago, a novel attempt was made to put in place a scheme which would go a long way in bringing the multi-ethnic nationalists that make up Nigeria closer together. This was why the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was conceived by the Military Administration of General Yakubu Gown on May 22, 1973, as an avenue for the reconciliation, reconstruction, and rebuilding of the nation after the civil war, which many agreed was caused by the suspicion of the ethnic groups towards each other.

The NYSC was established based on decree No. 24 that stated that the scheme was created “with a view to the proper encouragement and development of common ties among the youths of Nigeria and the promotion of national unity”. Unfortunately, repeated incidences in the country have raised pertinent questions as to how well the scheme has been able to fulfil the objectives for which is was set up. But, while I am not writing on the pros or cons of the scheme in this piece, however, a recent event has clearly highlighted the need for government to seriously think of tinkering with the original ideals of the NYSC if it is to really help the nation overcome the decisive tendencies threatening its existence.

In fact, the event I am about to mention clearly shows that those insisting that the restructuring of the country is the only way to starve off possible implosion of Nigeria in future are perhaps missing the point. So, what is this latest example? What recently happened at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife clearly shows that the nation is heading in the wrong direction when it comes to the issue of unity.

The OAU, set up in 1961 by the regional government of Western Nigeria (as the University of Ife), was in search for a new Vice Chancellor and after a rigorous exercise the Governing Council, led by its Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Owelle Oscar Udoji, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, announced Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, a Professor of Agricultural Economics the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university.

But, the indigenes, who wanted one of their own to be installed as the next Vice-Chancellor of the university, invaded the campus with charms and other fetish objects, and closed the two major gates of the institution, and prevented staff, students, and other stakeholders from coming into or leaving the campus! Imagine this happening at a federal university, which by its very nature means that the helmsman can come from any part of the country. Incidentally, the person the indigenes are kicking against is even from Osun State!

So, one can only imagine what would have happened if he had not even been from the host state. And the process that produced the VC cannot be faulted if the explanation by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, is anything to go by. According to him: “The Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee shortlisted 16 candidates for the interview for the post of Vice-Chancellor and the candidates whose names were arranged in alphabetical order, were called in for interaction and each was scored by each member of the Selection Board.

“The score sheets of each Assessor for individual candidates were dropped into an envelope and sealed, with the signature of the Chairman of Council on each one. “At the end of the interview, the sealed envelopes were opened one after the other and announced to all the members. The score sheets were thereafter passed around for sighting “Then, the scores of the candidates were collated with Microsoft Excel and ranked from the highest to the lowest. The candidate with the highest score was eventually announced as the Vice- Chancellor by the Governing Council.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no member of the Committee had foreknowledge of each candidate’s score before the final collation at the end of the interaction.” What method could be more transparent than this! Yet, because of our deep rooted biases the indigenes still cried foul.

Delightfully, some high profile old students of the institution have come out to condemn the action of the indigenes with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday slamming their action. Akeredolu in a statement personally signed by him, described the development as asymptomatic of the pervasive rot in the academia which forebodes untoward occurrences in the future, saying it showcases the extent to which the system has sunk, almost irretrievably. According to him, the act should be condemned and should elicit the most strident condemnation from all good people, saying all those responsible for this disgrace should be ashamed of themselves. While host Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, noted that Ivory Towers anywhere in the world are sacred institutions and everything must be done to accord them that dignity.

However, this worrying trend is rife across the land with people from the same state and even at local government levels tussling over whom is entitled to what. For instance, in Abia State, former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, was sacked as the Chairman, Governing Board of the Abia State University Uturu, during the week a few hours after warning the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to let another Ngwa man become governor of the state next year. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is an Ngwa man from Abia South Senatorial District. It should be noted that despite voices in favour of the power shift to Abia North in 2023, the Ngwa Council of Elders, led by Dr. Max Nduaguibe, remains vehemently opposed to the agitation, insisting that the Ngwa clan in Abia Central where the incumbent governor comes from will take over from Ikpeazu.

Since the return to civilian rule in 1999, no Idoma person has occupied Government House in Makurdi, Benue State; instead the Tiv have repeatedly used their numerical advantage to retain power. Beyond the issue of ethnicity or tribe, religion also plays a big part in the mix. And what played out in the June 12, 1993 when two Muslims in the persons of Chief MKO Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe contested and were on their way to winning the presidential election before it was annulled by the military can never happen now due to the heightened distrust between the two religions. Sadly this is the unfortunate scenario playing out in most states and even at the federal level where the two major parties are having issues as to where they should zone the 2023 presidency too. Clearly, from all indications we really have a long way to go to reach the point were merit more than anything else will be the determining factor in elections or appointments and not tribe, ethnicity or religion.

