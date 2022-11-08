A lecturer in the Department of Animal Production and Health, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, Mr. Maxwell Adeyemi, has won an International Foundation for Science (IFS) research grant worth $15,000 US dollars.

The International Foundation for Science is being sponsored by the Government of Sweden for early career scholars. Adeyemi, according to the Deputy Director, Information Protocol and Public Relations for the university, Paul Adeagbo, is on his doctoral programme in Animal Science at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

“His research work focused on the nutritive evaluation of cassava plant meals as diet in life cycle feeding of pigs, and he would use the grant to fund the research,” he said.

The don was once a winner of the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship Phase II with which he funded his university education for three consecutive years between 2010 and 2013.

The animal scientist had also been

a winner of the CLIFFGRADS Doctoral Fellowship sponsored by the Government of New Zealand for a six-month OAUSTECH lecturer wins $15,000 Swedish grant stay in the Universidad Technologica Nacional (UTN), Argentina, where he is expected to work on “greenhouse gases mitigation strategies of the different diary productive systems of Argentina.”

Adeyemi, who joined the services of the School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources in 2018 as Assistant Lecturer, is expected to commence the Swedish IFS research in mid-March 2023.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, however, congratulated the scholar and wished him a brilliant success in the research endeavour, even as he encouraged other members of staff to emulate him.

