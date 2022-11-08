Education

OAUSTECH lecturer wins $15,000 Swedish grant

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE Comment(0)

A lecturer in the Department of Animal Production and Health, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, Mr. Maxwell Adeyemi, has won an International Foundation for Science (IFS) research grant worth $15,000 US dollars.

The International Foundation for Science is being sponsored by the Government of Sweden for early career scholars. Adeyemi, according to the Deputy Director, Information Protocol and Public Relations for the university, Paul Adeagbo, is on his doctoral programme in Animal Science at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

“His research work focused on the nutritive evaluation of cassava plant meals as diet in life cycle feeding of pigs, and he would use the grant to fund the research,” he said.

The don was once a winner of the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship Phase II with which he funded his university education for three consecutive years between 2010 and 2013.

The animal scientist had also been

a winner of the CLIFFGRADS Doctoral Fellowship sponsored by the Government of New Zealand for a six-month OAUSTECH lecturer wins $15,000 Swedish grant stay in the Universidad Technologica Nacional (UTN), Argentina, where he is expected to work on “greenhouse gases mitigation strategies of the different diary productive systems of Argentina.”

Adeyemi, who joined the services of the School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources in 2018 as Assistant Lecturer, is expected to commence the Swedish IFS research in mid-March 2023.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, however, congratulated the scholar and wished him a brilliant success in the research endeavour, even as he encouraged other members of staff to emulate him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

New Normal: TRCN, others train 1,771 teachers to teach using digital technology

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Professor Segun Ajiboye, Wednesday disclosed that the Council in partnership with Teach 4 Nigeria and Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) have trained 1,771 Nigerian teachers on how to use digital technology in classroom delivery. The 1,771 teachers were selected from across 20 states of the country as a […]
Education

Strike: 6 months after, any hope for Nigeria’s public varsities? Adamu Osodeke

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

ASUU/FG Rift: Students, parents, businesses count losses   STRIKE By August 14, the ongoing strike in public universities by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other staff unions, would be six months old. The prolonged stalemate is jeopardising the future of Nigerian students. BABATOPE OKEOWO writes   … as parents, students groan as […]
Education

Ex-Gov Babangida Aliyu hails Buhari’s incentives for teachers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

  President Muhammadu Buhari’s surprise incentive package for teachers in Nigeria is not only long overdue but indeed heart warming, commendable and far reaching, former Niger State Governor and Chief Servant, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu has said. The former governor noted with happiness that the package was a dream come true for teachers even as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica