Oba Adesina Faluade celebrates

Amidst pomp and pageantry, the palace of the Olu of Ibogun, Owu Kingdom in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba (Dr.) Fakayode Adesina Faluade, few days ago hosted some Nigerians from all walks of life who had gathered to celebrate the 2020 edition of the town’s annual Igunnuko festival.

According to Oba Faluade, the celebration was held to offer spiritual prayers for the growth and development of Ibogun and Ogun State in particular and Nigeria in general.

He noted that series of appeasements were made to the gods during the celebration for the Almighty (Eledumare) to deliver the nation from utter destruction and decree the much sought turn-around for the country.

Addressing the people at the occasion, the Ibogun monarch pleaded for better understanding and cooperation between the people and settlers in the community, stressing that the benefits inherent in peaceful co-existence were enormous especially in the quest to ensure stability, tolerance, a crime-free society and an accelerated socio-economic development of the town.

