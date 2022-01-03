Metro & Crime

Oba Adetunji joins ancestors at 93

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Twenty-two days after the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewunmi (Ajagungbade 111) joined his ancestors at the age of 95, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji Ajeogunguniso II has joined his ancestors at 93.

 

The monarch passed away yesterday morning at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Oyo State.

 

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the tertiary institution, Mr. Toye Akinrinlola, confirmed the transition to New Telegraph via mobile phone, saying: “Yes. It is true that the Olubadan has passed on this morning at the UCH”.

A palace source also confirmed the demise although pleaded anonymity. The source said: “Yes the Olubadan has joined his ancestors. He died at the UCH. Though, people are still at the palace celebrating the New Year, but the monarch has joined his ancestors at the UCH.”

 

According to a release by the Director of Media and Publicity for the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Adeola Oloko, Oba Adetunji, 93, passed away in the early hours of yesterday at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan. He is survived by his wife, Olori Rashidat Ololade Adetunji, Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

 

“He will be buried at 4.00 pm today (Sunday), at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan Palace according to Muslim rites. Other things follow later,” Oloko said.

Oba Adetunji was a successful businessman and music promoter before he became a monarch. He was crowned the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan by the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi on March 4, 2016.

He ruled over 11 local governments of Ibadan until his passing on. Prior to his coronation as the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji was the Balogun of Ibadanland.

 

By the Olubadan traditional system, the next Olubadan of Ibadanland is the incumbent Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, who will soon be coronated as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland. He was born on October 18, 1943. He will be 80 years old by October this year

 

