Oba Adeusi’s murder: We’re in serious security crisis, says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday described the killing of the Olufon of Ifon, late Oba Israel Adeusi, by armed bandits as a sad develop-ment for the state. Akeredolu, who visited the scene where the firstclass monarch was shot dead on Thursday as well as Ifon community in Ose Local Government area of the state, said the situation was a pointer that Nigeria is in a serious security crisis which he emphasised is beyond the ordinary.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, the governor stated that “this is a heinous crime”, which he described as unbearable. “All lives matter; but this is one too heavy and unbearable. It’s a sad day in Ondo State.

Clearly, we are in a serious security crisis that requires extraordinary means.” While disclosing that security agencies had been mandated to apprehend the fleeing culprits, he said all will be done to unravel those behind the act. He said: “The security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, have already been directed to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“On our part as a government, we shall give whatever it takes to unravel this; these criminals who have brought this sad day on our state shall not go unpunished.” Meanwhile, Akeredolu advised that: “In deference to our customs and traditions, the state government will advisedly, refrain from making public reference in statements or utterances in respect of the identity of the great loss. “Nonetheless, without prejudice to ongoing efforts toward getting to the roots of this abominable crime, Government shall issue a formal and more detailed statement as dictated by tradition after due consultations with relevant stakeholders in the affected community.”

Akeredolu visited the scene alongside his Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale; Head of Service, Dare Aragbaiye; Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Dotun Owanikin and his Information counterpart, Donald Ojogo as well as the State Chairman of the APC, Ade Adetimehin.

