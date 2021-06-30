Oba Akiolu: Nigeria is sitting on time bomb over rising population

…says 95 per cent youths uncatered for

As Nigerians continue to lament over the prevailing economic conditions, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu yesterday decried the rising population in the country without corresponding plans for the citizens, saying the nation is sitting on a time bomb waiting to explode.

The revered monarch said that it appears for instance that the government can only cater for five percent of the youth population, while the remaining 95 percent is left to be roaming about. The development, he said, constitutes a threat and danger for the country, calling on the government to urgently do something to avert disaster.

Speaking at an event to re-launch “Jigi-Bola” Free Health Medical Mission, a health intervention initiative first introduced by the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Oba Akiolu said no matter the good intention of government without plans that correspond with the number of its citizens, it would result in disaster.

A former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo had earlier raised the alarm over the danger of population explosion in the country. But corroborating, the former President, Oba Akiolu said that attention must be given to uncontrolled population rise, especially in view of the available resources and the economic challenges confronting the citizens.

