Oba Cup organisers conclude plans for maiden edition

Arrangements have been concluded by Adebayo Olagunju Foundation to organise an end of the year football competition for the youths of Ada town in Boripe Local Government Area and it’s environs in Osun State.

The competition is tagged Oba’s Cup and it will be an annual events and it will also involve three local governments eligible for participation namely: Boripe, Ifelodun, Odo-Otin LGAs in Osun State.

The sponsor of the maiden edition of the Oba’s Cup, Hon. Adebayo Olagunju explained that the competition is put together as part of his company’s corporate social responsibility and also to encourage the spirit of sportsmanship among youths in the area.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the event, Coach Ojesanya Oladipo, Director of sports of Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Arakeji, Osun State said that the committee has been given the mandate to work out the modalities to organise the completion.

The Coach Ojesanya-led committee had since been inaugurated and swung into action after having their inaugural meeting where they drew up plans to carry out the tasks at hand.

