Sports

Oba Elegushi becomes Asisat Oshoala Foundation’s patron

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kunsela III, the Elegushi of Ikate kingdom has declared himself as the patron of the foundation owned by reigning African Women’s footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala. The monarch made the declaration yesterday during a courtesy visit paid to his palace by the Barcelona women FC star.

In appreciating the visit and jersey presented to him by Oshoala, King Elegushi promised to support the footballer’s foundation adding that he’s proud of her exploits. “I am proud of your exploits and showing the world our story, the true Nigerian story of success through hard work. I look forward to supporting your other causes.” Thehead of theIkatekingdom also solicitedthatOshoala’sfoundationorganise a football tournament in the kingdom to enable youths in the kingdom to partake. Asisat Oshoala is currently in the country on the international break.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Aubameyang rejects two bids to sign new Arsenal deal

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly knocked back offers from two other clubs before verbally agreeing to sign a new contract with Arsenal.   The Gabon international is expected to put an end to speculation over his future by penning fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium this week.   According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an agreement is […]
Sports

Bosnich: Schmeichel would be ‘fantastic’ signing for Man United

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kasper Schmeichel is “as good as any goalkeeper in the Premier League”, according to Mark Bosnich, who says the Leicester No 1 would be a “fantastic” signing for Manchester United. Schmeichel joined Leicester from Leeds United back in 2011, and has since gone on to appear in 378 games in all competitions for the […]
Sports

Liverpool vs Burnley, LaLiga, Serie A To Air Live On GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football competitions will be aired live on GOtv during this weekend. The games scheduled to hold from 10-12 July, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: