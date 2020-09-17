Oba Elegushi becomes Asisat Oshoala Foundation’s patron

Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kunsela III, the Elegushi of Ikate kingdom has declared himself as the patron of the foundation owned by reigning African Women’s footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala. The monarch made the declaration yesterday during a courtesy visit paid to his palace by the Barcelona women FC star.

In appreciating the visit and jersey presented to him by Oshoala, King Elegushi promised to support the footballer’s foundation adding that he’s proud of her exploits. “I am proud of your exploits and showing the world our story, the true Nigerian story of success through hard work. I look forward to supporting your other causes.” Thehead of theIkatekingdom also solicitedthatOshoala’sfoundationorganise a football tournament in the kingdom to enable youths in the kingdom to partake. Asisat Oshoala is currently in the country on the international break.

