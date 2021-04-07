Oba Elegushi to celebrate birthday with football, golf tournaments

One of the prominent monarchs in Lagos, Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikate kingdom is celebrating his birthday and eleventh year anniversary of his coronation with two sporting events.

In a statement signed from the palace by the monarch’s special assistant on public affairs, Temitope Oyefeso, stated that a novelty football match, tagged ‘Elegushi Peace Cup’ will hold at the Campos mini stadium in Lagos and also the inaugural Oba Elegushi Golf Tournament will tee off at the Ikoyi Golf course. The two-in-one event is scheduled take place on Friday 9th of April 2021.

Speaking on the Peace Cup, the monarch spokesman stated that the initiative is to provide a platform to preach the message of peace to Nigerians, at a time when there is so much tension and socio-economic challenges confronting the nation.

“We embraced the peace cup as put forward by the organizers. His royal majesty is an advocate of peace, he preaches peace at every opportunity, so he endorsed the peace cup and has donated a trophy to be presented to the winner”, Oyefeso stated.

