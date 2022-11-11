Oba Ewuare II: How My forebears resisted Catholic Mission attempt to convert Benin Kingdom

The Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, CFR yesterday explained that the Catholic church during the period of Oba Esigie attempted to convert the kingdom but was resisted by palace chiefs and others. He explained that the mass celebrated by Oba Esigie during the 13 century by the Catholic Church “wasintendedtobringlibrationtoBeninKingdomtheway Christ saved humanity” Oba Ewuare disclosed this while delivering a lecture at the 3rd National Pastoral Congress of the Catholic church in Benin City, Edo State, with the theme: “For a Synodal Church, Communion, Participation, Mission”.

While analysing the evolution the Benin Royal Court and her relationship with the early Catholic Missionaries under the famous Benin empire, now part of the Sovereign state of Nigeria, the Oba explained that “the Catholic church uses different format to operate, even they attempted to convert some of my forebears and even myself to Christianity, but was resisted.”

The monarch said due to the cordial relationship Oba Esigie had with the Catholics, some early Roman Missionaries began to push for Christianity to become a ‘state religion in the Kingdom’, having converted, the then Benin Crown Prince Uhogua — first Benin Prince that was exposed to Western Education, but he later returned home after his father died. Oba Ewuare II said, apparently sensing that the move could portend danger to Benin Kingdom, some Benin palace Chiefs otherwise called ‘the Nobles’, Oliha among the Uzama N’ihinron, disagreed and resisted attempts by the Missionaries to impose a new religion they felt could sideline African Traditional Region (ATR) devotees in Benin.

Oba Ewuare II, emphasized that the bond between the Roman Catholic church and Benin Kingdom, perhaps accounts the arguments that was put forward by some adherents of the various faiths and literary scholars that former Catholic Pontiff, Pope John Paul (II) ought to have visited Benin during his tour to Nigeria, due to the historical affinity and the origin of the ‘Holy Aruosa shrine’ on Akpakpava street in Benin City, now known as ‘Holy Aruosa Cathedral’ otherwise called ‘Edo National church’ which the Oba of Benin is the spiritual leader.

