Body & Soul

Oba Faluade in cloud nine

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A renowned Ifa Priest and Olu of Ibogun, Owu Kingdom, Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun State, Oba Fakayode Faluade is in cloud nine.

 

The reason is his contribution to frontiers of herbal medicine as he formulated a remedy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the human race.

 

As a proof, he successfully treated three clients recently with his herbal formulae who returned negative result after a repeat tests.

 

The monarch has called on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to consider herbal medicine in dealing with the scourge.

 

Oba Faluade, who is also the Promoter of the annual Ifa Olokun Foundation, assured both the Nigerians and the global community of the efficacy of his researched local herbs not only for the cure of the pandemic, but also for its prevention.

 

In the meantime, he has called on his fellow compatriots to continue to adhere to the precautionary measures the government has put in place in order to contain the scourge, especially the non – pharmaceutical initiatives of face mask, washing of hands as well as use of hand sanitizers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Movie producers postpone election, dissolved Ralph Nwadike led executives

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Registered Trustees of Association of Movies Producers Nigeria have postponed their election till further noticed.   The association in a Statement yesterday made available to journalists in Lagos said the election that was supposed to hold at No 16, Bassie Ogamba Street, Surulere has been postponed.   The statement which read in part: “The postponement […]
Body & Soul

Concern as City Pastor Israel Oladele under attack

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The name, Israel Oladele is not unfamiliar to many who are in tune with happenings around. For the benefit of those who might be finding it hard to place him, little framed Oladele who is better known as Genesis, is the founder of Genesis Global Impact parish of Celestial Church of Christ.   Dark skinned […]
Body & Soul

Jide Adediran Initiative gathers momentum

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The rumour mill was agog with different theories some years back when Olajide Abdulazeez Adeniran , a journalist, decided to convert his vision into a reality by floating a communication outfit that was poised to do things differently.   Because of the successes being recorded at the early stage of the outfit known as Core […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica