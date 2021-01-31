Body & Soul

Oba Faluade in cloud nine

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A renowned Ifa Priest and Olu of Ibogun, Owu Kingdom, Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun State, Oba Fakayode Faluade is in cloud nine.

 

The reason is his contribution to frontiers of herbal medicine as he formulated a remedy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the human race.

 

As a proof, he successfully treated three clients recently with his herbal formulae who returned negative result after a repeat tests.

 

The monarch has called on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to consider herbal medicine in dealing with the scourge.

 

Oba Faluade, who is also the Promoter of the annual Ifa Olokun Foundation, assured both the Nigerians and the global community of the efficacy of his researched local herbs not only for the cure of the pandemic, but also for its prevention.

 

In the meantime, he has called on his fellow compatriots to continue to adhere to the precautionary measures the government has put in place in order to contain the scourge, especially the non – pharmaceutical initiatives of face mask, washing of hands as well as use of hand sanitizers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Suspense as Olabisi Odeyale closes a chapter

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For her amiable and assuming personality, ebony skinned, beautiful and slim built Olabisi Odeyale readily cuts a picture of the girl next door.   But beneath the level headed individual is a respectable lady with a heart of gold, a lady of substance, a flourishing business woman and a professional on air personality. It is, […]
Body & Soul

Behold world’s most expensive cake worth N35bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

British-born designer Debbie Wingham created one of the world’s most expensive cakes with an exorbitant price tag of 75 million dollars. Rated at $75million, this cake is valued at 35, 625, 000,000 in Nigerian currency. The order came from an anonymous buyer from the UAE for his daughter’s joint birthday and engagement party. The cake […]
Body & Soul

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’: Transforming the lives of housemates

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Edwin Usoboh Just a few days into its fifth season and Big Brother Naija, it is already changing the lives of its latest housemates for good. Aired in 49 African countries, the show has become a way for young adventurous Nigerians to leapfrog their way from obscurity to success.   The show gives the housemates […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica