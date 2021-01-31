Oba Faluade in cloud nine

A renowned Ifa Priest and Olu of Ibogun, Owu Kingdom, Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun State, Oba Fakayode Faluade is in cloud nine.

The reason is his contribution to frontiers of herbal medicine as he formulated a remedy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the human race.

As a proof, he successfully treated three clients recently with his herbal formulae who returned negative result after a repeat tests.

The monarch has called on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to consider herbal medicine in dealing with the scourge.

Oba Faluade, who is also the Promoter of the annual Ifa Olokun Foundation, assured both the Nigerians and the global community of the efficacy of his researched local herbs not only for the cure of the pandemic, but also for its prevention.

In the meantime, he has called on his fellow compatriots to continue to adhere to the precautionary measures the government has put in place in order to contain the scourge, especially the non – pharmaceutical initiatives of face mask, washing of hands as well as use of hand sanitizers.

