Oba Kosoko: Equity, fair play should decide choice of next president

His Royal Majesty, Oniworo of Iworo Awori Kingdom, Oba (Dr.) Oladele Friday Kosoko, recently celebrated two milestones at his Central Palace, Iworo Kingdom, in Olorunda Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Lagos State. The former member, House of Representatives clocked 70 years of age and five years on the throne. In this interview with MARK MAYAH, he speaks about the ongoing electoral process and issues in his domain

Kabiyesi, five years on the throne, how did you get there?

Destiny. I was called by my people and I responded to their call.

Please, tell us how you run your magnificent palace?

I have set up several committees to run the palace. These committees include those on land, security and development. I assigned duties to each of the committees so that I can face other pressing issues as the Kabiyesi.

As a matter of fact, by next month, I will be writing a book, and so, I need to assign responsibilities to these committees. It is about leadership; you assign responsibilities to people and you also monitor them to get feedback. For me, I know how I manage security around me.

We realise you have a lofty passion for education. What motivates you?

Yes, I love education. As a matter of fact, I gave out 13 acres of land for the establishment and construction of Smart Model College here in my domain. The College comprises primary and secondary schools.

As we speak, the school is under construction. We also made provision for the physically-challenged that would be attending the school.

Besides, given the critical role health plays in our lives and in the life of our people, I also donated lands for Primary Health Centre, now being upgraded to a hospital.

Indeed, I donated land as well for the building of Fire Service Station also to serve the interest of our people and mankind in general.

I must tell you that communities in the Olorunda Local Council Development Area, (LCDA), and other places in the Badagry area, are known for their great tourism potential. We are prepared in our LCDA to take bold advantage of this natural endowments to develop them.

What were those things you were doing before you became the king, but which you could not do now?

(Laughed then paused). Well, the privacy I used to have is not there again. Before I became the Oba, I could drive my car personally, but now I can’t do that anymore. There is security around me now unlike before. But, I enjoy it, I have no regrets. As Royal Fathers, we are the custodians of our heritageKosoko

How would you rate the presidential candidates and the parties vying for the 2023 election?

I am not a politician. However, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Mr. Peter Obi, Labour Party, LP, have the edge in terms of capacity and management.

But, don’t forget also that Dr. Rabiu Kwakwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, is also there. Even though some people say that Obi has no structure, don’t forget that politics is a game of numbers.

I pray that God will give us the right leaders as we approach the general elections. Nigeria is a very complex country, and that’s why the issue of restructuring comes in.

Again, the centre, I mean, the Federal Government is very attractive, hence the struggle for it by us all. You have over 500 Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

In our annual budgets, recurrent expenditure has always been bigger than the capital expenditure. This does not give room for a productive economy. Whereas, we need to have a productive economy so as to create jobs, services and other things that will help develop our economy.

For example, in my domain here in Iworoland, the Lagos State Government will soon come and develop agriculture and tourism.

Our people will benefit from it when the government starts work on them. So, we thank the government for their good plan. We have Lagoons around us that stretch up to Agbara, and other places. These are potential tourism areas.

What is your opinion on the issue of a northerner succeeding another northerner as President?

Let me take you back to the 1999 Constitution (as amended). For how long shall we depend on the arrangement that we know is not acceptable to us as a people? I mean things like Federal Character, North- South dichotomy. A particular zone, has yet to produce the president, whereas, some zones have produced it? I am also not happy that some areas are being marginalised in our country. All these must stop for peace and development to reign. I believe in equity and justice for all.

Why did you leave the military at the time you left?

Good question. But this is already well documented. (He quoted some verses in the Bible). But, let me just say that while I was in the military before retiring, I worked with General Benjamin Adekunle at the Third Marine Commando and General Olusegun Obasanjo, who took over from him in that same capacity. So, I was focused while in the military, but I had to leave when the (right) time to leave came.

How do you manage security here in your domain?

We are security conscious; we collaborate effectively among ourselves, Police and other security agencies. To compliment them, we have installed traffic lights on our major roads. And our people obey traffic rules.

What legacy do you want to be remembered for as the 24th Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom?

The construction of this Central Palace is the first of its kind in this area. I developed the idea to construct this befitting Central Palace personally. I am also personally funding its construction, it is still ongoing. But, lots of work has been done. Whoever becomes the next Oba tomorrow can easily walk into the palace and continue his rule. It belongs to the community; God only used me to put it up. It has different structures to serve our needs.

The Baales have an office here where they meet and discuss issues. As for the past Baales, I honoured them by naming streets after each of them. That’s another legacy I am leaving behind for my people

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...