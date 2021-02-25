Oba of Benin appoints Edebiri Priest of Holy Arousa Cathedral

The B e n i n Monarch,His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin,Ewuare 11, yesterday approved the appointment of Mr Igbinoghodua Edebiri as the new presiding Priest of Holly Aruosa Cathedral. The approval of the new Ohen-osa of Benin national church by the Oba was after a recommendation by elders Council of the church. Recall that the Benin Monarch on February 3, 2021 suspended the Ohenosa( Chief priest) of Holy Arousa Cathedral, Harrison Okoa, over unauthorized ministrations.

Mr Frank Irabor, secretary of Benin Traditional Council (BTC) disclosed this in a press statement he personally signed and made available to Journalists in Benin. The Oba of Benin directed the new chief priest to immediately open the Benin foremost church which was temporarily under lock and key for worship and spiritual activities. The Holy Arousa is the oldest African church, established in 1506 during the reign Oba Esigie.

Like this: Like Loading...