Oba of Benin appoints Edebiri, Priest of Holy Arousa Cathedral

The Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Ewuare II Wednesday approved the appointment of Mr Igbinoghodua Edebiri as the new presiding Priest of the Holly Aruosa Cathedral.

The approval of the new Ohen-osa of the Benin national church by the Oba was after a recommendation by elders Council of the church.

Recall that the Benin Monarch on February 3, 2021 suspended the Ohen-osa (Chief priest) of the Cathedral, Harrison Okoa over unauthorised ministrations

Mr Frank Irabor, Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), disclosed this in a press statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Benin

The Oba of Benin directed the new Chief Priest to immediately open the Benin foremost church which was temporarily under lock and key for worship and spiritual activities.

The Holy Arousa is the oldest African church, established in 1506 during the reign Oba Esigie.

