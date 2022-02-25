News

Oba of Benin in Ogun, says ‘we’re writing our own history’

Posted on Author Olufemi Adedira Comments Off on Oba of Benin in Ogun, says ‘we’re writing our own history’

The Oba of Benin, Omo ‘N’ Oba N’edo, Ewuare II, yesterday concluded his two-day visit to Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The monarch, in company of his palace chiefs and aides, had on Wednesday arrived in Abeokuta in what he described as a historic visit. Oba Ewuare met separately with former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo in Abeokuta, on Wednesday. The Oba’s first point of call was the palace of the Alake, after which he visited Obasanjo and held a brief meeting with him at his pent house in the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

Oba Adedapo Tejuoso (Osile Oke-Ona); Oba Saburee Bakre (Agura of Gbagura) as well as high chiefs of Egbaland that include Nigeria’s High Com-missioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Ishola; the Osi of Egbaland, Bode Mustapha; Bada of Egbaland, Dr Femi Majekodunmi and Seriki of Egbaland, Tosin Fadare, during yesterday’s visit at Ake Palace, Oba Ewuare exchanged gifts with his host (Oba Gbadebo) before he left Abeokuta for his base in Edo State. He also presented royal bronze artefacts to former President Obasanjo and the Alake.

The Oba of Benin through the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, presented a royal bronze artefact of an Oba of Benin seated on royal chair and packs of traditional Benin cloths to the former president. In his brief remarks, the Oba said the Benin people are writing their history by themselves for proper presentation of issues and events. He, afterwards, presented a gift to the Oba of Benin. In his response, Oba Gbadebo expressed appreciation to the Oba of Benin for the royal visit. Alake enjoined the monarch to always remember his visit to Ogun State.

 

Our Reporters

