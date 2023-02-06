News

Oba of Benin sacks Egbaen Siluko Duke, appoints Odionwere

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II has sacked Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen as the Enogie (Duke) of Egbaen Siluko Dukedom in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, His sacking was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Oba of Benin, Iguobaro Osaigbovo. Ogiegbaen’s sacking is coming one month after he was removed as Chief Coordinator to the Palace on Enigie matters in January 2023 over alleged rebellion and uprising in the Enigie’s fold in Benin Kingdom. The statement reads in part: “His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II has sacked Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen as the Enogie (Duke) of Egbaen Siluko Dukedom in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State. “Oba Ewuare II made the proclamation during ‘open mediation in his palace in Benin City where he announced the appointment of Capt. Uwadiae Ohonbamumwen (Rtd) as the Odionwere in Egbaen Siluko’s Dukedom.”

 

Our Reporters

