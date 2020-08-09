Oba of Benin thanks Buhari for endorsing Ize-Iyamu

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare N’Ogidgan II, yesterday thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for endorsing and presenting his party flag to the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) candidate in the Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, insisting that the Benin Palace remains neutral in the politics of the state.

The highly revered Oba stated this when he received the APC’s candidate and the governors elected on the platform of APC, who visited him in his Palace in Benin City, the Edo state capital, during the flag off of the party’s governorship campaign in the state yesterday.

Oba Ewuare who, along with his Palace chiefs, prayed and gave Ize-Iyamu the traditional blessing said that even though he was elated over the President’s endorsement of the APC’s candidate, he explained that the Palace of the Oba of Benin does not get involved in partisan politics.

Oba Ewuare II prayed for peace during and after the state governorship election slated for September 19, advising all stakeholders to play by the rules.

Earlier while speaking, Ize- Iyamu said he was in the Palace, in line with the Benin tradition and culture to inform the Oba that the APC’s leaders were in his domain, Benin City, for the flag off of the party’s governorship election and requested for his blessing and prayer.

Like this: Like Loading...