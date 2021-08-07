News

Oba of Benin welcomes quadruplets

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Palace chiefs and members of the royal family were elated on Friday as the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, announced the delivery of quadruplets from his fifth wife, Princess (Oloi) Esosa Ewuare II into the Benin Royal family. Oba Ewuare II made the announcement in his palace when he received the national leadership of the old students of Immaculate Conception College (ICC). The monarch gave the sexes of the babies as three boys and one girl.

The monarch paid tribute to God Almighty and the ancestors for the blessing just as the presiding Priest of the oldest West African Church known as Holy Aruosa Church, Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri, offered prayer to God for wisdom and guidance for the new babies. Recall that the Oba had in May 2020, welcomed his first infant Prince after he ascended the throne of his forebears as the 40th Oba of Benin from her Royal Highness, Princess (Oloi) Iyayota Ewuare II. Princess (Oloi) Aisosa Ewuare II is the youngest among the wives of the traditional ruler.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group demands Amotekun’s integration into FG’s community policing

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

A group, Yoruba Appraisal Forum, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of the six South-West states to integrate the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly called Amotekun, into the community policing initiative of the Federal Government under the Nigeria Police Force. YAF stated that Amotekun should urgently be reformed, integrated and placed under the supervision […]
News

Traveling to become more difficult after pandemic – Jetblack Travel founder

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Dr. Alexander Oladele, a Nigerian who runs a travel and tourism outfit in the United States of America known as Jetblack Travel, has postulated that air travel will become more difficult in the post Covid-19 pandemic era. He said already it has become difficult and that, the world should prepare for more challenges in […]
News

Study ties tooth loss to dementia risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from New York University have found that tooth loss is tied to an increased risk of dementia, though getting dentures may help reduce that risk. These are the results of a new report published on July 8 in the Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine (JAMDA). Dementia is a group of thinking and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica